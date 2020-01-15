After Yesterday's Decline of 2.70%, Valero Energy Offers Investors Better Value

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.78 to a high of $94.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.39 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Valero Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.44 and a high of $101.99 and are now at $92.47, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

