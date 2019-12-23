After Yesterday's Decline of 2.70%, Office Depot Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.47 to a high of $2.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.63 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Office Depot Inc has traded in a range of $1.22 to $3.82 and is now at $2.52, 107% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

