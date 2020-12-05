After Yesterday's Decline of 2.68%, Rexford Industri Offers Investors Better Value

Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.11 to a high of $40.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.92 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Rexford Industri has traded in a range of $31.79 to $53.48 and is now at $39.60, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

