After Yesterday's Decline of 2.68%, Kimco Realty Offers Investors Better Value

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.73 to a high of $10.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.85 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between a low of $7.52 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $9.82, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

