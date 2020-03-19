After Yesterday's Decline of 2.68%, Cummins Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.75 to a high of $122.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $118.40 on volume of 472,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cummins Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $116.75 and a high of $186.62 and are now at $120.16. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

