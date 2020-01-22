After Yesterday's Decline of 2.67%, Signet Jewelers Offers Investors Better Value

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.20 to a high of $28.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.62 on volume of 798,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Signet Jewelers has traded in a range of $10.40 to $31.44 and is now at $28.17, 171% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

