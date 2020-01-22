MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Decline of 2.67%, Signet Jewelers Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:01pm
By David Diaz

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.20 to a high of $28.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.62 on volume of 798,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Signet Jewelers has traded in a range of $10.40 to $31.44 and is now at $28.17, 171% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Signet Jewelers on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Signet Jewelers have risen 85.9%. We continue to monitor SIG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders signet jewelers

Ticker(s): SIG

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.