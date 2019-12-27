After Yesterday's Decline of 2.67%, Mallinckrodt Offers Investors Better Value

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.45 to a high of $3.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.55 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mallinckrodt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.43 and a high of $27.33 and are now at $3.46, 142% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

