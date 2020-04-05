After Yesterday's Decline of 2.62%, Molson Coors-B Offers Investors Better Value

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.03 to a high of $38.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.83 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molson Coors-B have traded between a low of $34.01 and a high of $64.32 and are now at $37.98, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

