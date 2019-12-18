After Yesterday's Decline of 2.61%, Heron Therapeuti Offers Investors Better Value

Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.61 to a high of $25.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.21 on volume of 245,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Heron Therapeuti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.68 and a high of $28.70 and are now at $24.64, 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

