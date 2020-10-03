MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.60%, Mondelez Inter-A Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:54pm
By David Diaz

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.33 to a high of $55.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.29 on volume of 5.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mondelez Inter-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.37 and a high of $59.96 and are now at $52.40, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mondelez Inter-A and will alert subscribers who have MDLZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

