After Yesterday's Decline of 2.57%, Tjx Cos Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.91 to a high of $47.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.47 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Tjx Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.72 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $47.10, 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tjx Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have TJX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.