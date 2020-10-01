After Yesterday's Decline of 2.57%, J.C. Penney Co Offers Investors Better Value

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.04 to a high of $1.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.05 on volume of 922,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, J.C. Penney Co has traded in a range of $0.53 to $1.91 and is now at $1.04, 97% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% lower and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of J.C. Penney Co on August 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of J.C. Penney Co have risen 39.5%. We continue to monitor JCP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.