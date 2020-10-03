After Yesterday's Decline of 2.55%, Centerpoint Ener Offers Investors Better Value

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.42 to a high of $18.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.93 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Centerpoint Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.17 and a 52-week low of $17.16 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $17.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

