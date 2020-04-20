After Yesterday's Decline of 2.53%, Omega Healthcare Offers Investors Better Value

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.18 to a high of $31.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.22 on volume of 590,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omega Healthcare have traded between a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $31.60, which is 137% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Omega Healthcare and will alert subscribers who have OHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.