After Yesterday's Decline of 2.48%, Pioneer Natural Offers Investors Better Value

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.00 to a high of $71.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.99 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.62 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $69.37, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

