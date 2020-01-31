After Yesterday's Decline of 2.48%, Dht Holdings Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.82 to a high of $6.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.89 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dht Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.83 and a 52-week low of $3.60 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $5.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dht Holdings Inc and will alert subscribers who have DHT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.