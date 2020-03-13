MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.46%, Teladoc Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:52pm
By Shiri Gupta

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.42 to a high of $125.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $117.82 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teladoc Inc have traded between a low of $48.57 and a high of $153.75 and are now at $115.10, which is 137% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Teladoc Inc and will alert subscribers who have TDOC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

