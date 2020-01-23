After Yesterday's Decline of 2.45%, Ares Commercial Offers Investors Better Value

Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.01 to a high of $16.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.24 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ares Commercial have traded between a low of $13.64 and a high of $16.57 and are now at $16.14, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

