After Yesterday's Decline of 2.44%, Vf Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.27 to a high of $56.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.82 on volume of 865,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Vf Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.07 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $55.07, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

