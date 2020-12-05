MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.43%, Eqt Corp Offers Investors Better Value

By Shiri Gupta

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.80 to a high of $13.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.27 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eqt Corp have traded between a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.54 and are now at $12.85, which is 205% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.2%.

