After Yesterday's Decline of 2.42%, Acadia Pharmaceu Offers Investors Better Value

Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.91 to a high of $42.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.12 on volume of 808,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Acadia Pharmaceu has traded in a range of $20.12 to $53.70 and is now at $41.39, 106% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Acadia Pharmaceu on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Acadia Pharmaceu have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor ACAD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.