After Yesterday's Decline of 2.41%, Harsco Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.15 to a high of $13.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.20 on volume of 230,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harsco Corp on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.38. Since that call, shares of Harsco Corp have fallen 32.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Harsco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.15 and a high of $27.97 and are now at $13.34. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 3.26% lower over the past week, respectively.