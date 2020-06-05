After Yesterday's Decline of 2.39%, Wec Energy Group Offers Investors Better Value

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.18 to a high of $89.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.95 on volume of 173,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wec Energy Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.53 and a 52-week low of $68.01 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $87.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

