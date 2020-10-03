After Yesterday's Decline of 2.39%, Kellogg Co Offers Investors Better Value

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.38 to a high of $64.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.54 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kellogg Co have traded between a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $61.01, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kellogg Co and will alert subscribers who have K in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.