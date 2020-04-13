After Yesterday's Decline of 2.36%, Masimo Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.00 to a high of $182.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $180.64 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Masimo Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $118.64 and a high of $189.00 and are now at $181.04, 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

