After Yesterday's Decline of 2.36%, General Motors C Offers Investors Better Value

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.49 to a high of $33.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.01 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

General Motors C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.90 and a 52-week low of $33.08 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $33.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.