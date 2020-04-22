After Yesterday's Decline of 23.22%, L Brands Inc Offers Investors Better Value

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.71 to a high of $12.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 23.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.81 on volume of 17.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, L Brands Inc has traded in a range of $8.00 to $28.02 and is now at $9.73, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 3.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

