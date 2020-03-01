After Yesterday's Decline of 2.30%, United Rentals Offers Investors Better Value

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $161.37 to a high of $166.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $167.12 on volume of 483,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, United Rentals share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.78 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $164.65, 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

