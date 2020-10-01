After Yesterday's Decline of 2.28%, Lumentum Hol Offers Investors Better Value

Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.17 to a high of $80.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $80.34 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lumentum Hol on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lumentum Hol have risen 42.7%. We continue to monitor LITE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Lumentum Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.49 and a 52-week low of $40.28 and are now trading 98% above that low price at $79.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.