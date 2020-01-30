MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.28%, Bed Bath &Beyond Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:58pm
By Nick Russo

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.67 to a high of $16.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.79 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bed Bath &Beyond and will alert subscribers who have BBBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Bed Bath &Beyond has traded in a range of $7.31 to $19.57 and is now at $16.05, 120% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

