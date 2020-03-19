After Yesterday's Decline of 2.27%, Hexcel Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.07 to a high of $31.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.59 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hexcel Corp have traded between the current low of $28.07 and a high of $87.00 and are now at $30.61. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hexcel Corp and will alert subscribers who have HXL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.