After Yesterday's Decline of 2.26%, Starwood Propert Offers Investors Better Value

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.70 to a high of $25.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.02 on volume of 637,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Starwood Propert share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.16 and a high of $25.46 and are now at $25.41, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Starwood Propert on January 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Starwood Propert have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor STWD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.