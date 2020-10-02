After Yesterday's Decline of 2.26%, Concho Resources Offers Investors Better Value

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.69 to a high of $78.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $78.20 on volume of 321,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Concho Resources have traded between a low of $61.37 and a high of $124.53 and are now at $77.97, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

