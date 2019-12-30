After Yesterday's Decline of 2.23%, L Brands Inc Offers Investors Better Value

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.90 to a high of $18.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.13 on volume of 681,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for L Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have LB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.69 and are now at $17.98, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.