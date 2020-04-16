After Yesterday's Decline of 2.22%, Stanley Black & Offers Investors Better Value

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.78 to a high of $107.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.72 on volume of 603,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Stanley Black & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $173.67 and a 52-week low of $70.00 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $104.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

