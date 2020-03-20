MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.20%, Johnson&Johnson Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.66 to a high of $127.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $126.39 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between a low of $122.43 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $124.50, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

