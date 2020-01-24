After Yesterday's Decline of 2.17%, Neurocrine Biosc Offers Investors Better Value

Neurocrine Biosc (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.92 to a high of $102.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.07 on volume of 193,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neurocrine Biosc have traded between a low of $71.85 and a high of $119.65 and are now at $102.43, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

