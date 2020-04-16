After Yesterday's Decline of 2.16%, Realty Income Offers Investors Better Value

Realty Income (NYSE:O) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.77 to a high of $52.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.35 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Realty Income share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.00 and a high of $84.92 and are now at $50.70, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realty Income and will alert subscribers who have O in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.