After Yesterday's Decline of 2.15%, Tenneco Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.35 to a high of $9.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.62 on volume of 467,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tenneco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.27 and a 52-week low of $7.62 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $9.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

