After Yesterday's Decline of 2.13%, Ford Motor Co Offers Investors Better Value

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.21 to a high of $9.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.23 on volume of 14.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ford Motor Co have traded between a low of $7.48 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $9.21, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

