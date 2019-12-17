After Yesterday's Decline of 2.12%, Mdc Partners-A Offers Investors Better Value

Mdc Partners-A (NASDAQ:MDCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.53 to a high of $2.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.56 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mdc Partners-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.83 and a 52-week low of $2.11 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $2.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

