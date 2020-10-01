After Yesterday's Decline of 2.10%, Sprint Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.89 to a high of $5.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.95 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sprint Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.06 and the current low of $4.94 and are currently at $4.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 22.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.