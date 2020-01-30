After Yesterday's Decline of 2.10%, Advance Auto Par Offers Investors Better Value

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.64 to a high of $137.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $137.37 on volume of 268,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Advance Auto Par has traded in a range of $130.09 to $182.56 and is now at $135.74, 4% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

