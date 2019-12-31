After Yesterday's Decline of 2.09%, Sunpower Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.63 to a high of $7.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.67 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sunpower Corp have traded between a low of $4.80 and a high of $16.04 and are now at $7.71, which is 61% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sunpower Corp and will alert subscribers who have SPWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.