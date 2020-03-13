After Yesterday's Decline of 2.05%, Liberty Br-C Offers Investors Better Value

Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.79 to a high of $112.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.02 on volume of 274,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Liberty Br-C on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.52. Since that call, shares of Liberty Br-C have fallen 18.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Liberty Br-C has traded in a range of $88.70 to $140.00 and is now at $104.96, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.