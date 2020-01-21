After Yesterday's Decline of 2.05%, Contl Res Inc/Ok Offers Investors Better Value

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.88 to a high of $32.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.62 on volume of 520,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and a 52-week low of $27.26 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $32.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.