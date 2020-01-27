After Yesterday's Decline of 2.04%, Marriott Intl-A Offers Investors Better Value

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.36 to a high of $137.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $141.25 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $106.02 to $153.39 and is now at $136.55, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marriott Intl-A on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.10. Since that call, shares of Marriott Intl-A have fallen 4.1%.