After Yesterday's Decline of 2.04%, Exact Sciences Offers Investors Better Value

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.21 to a high of $88.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.85 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Exact Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.06 and a high of $123.99 and are now at $86.26, 63% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

