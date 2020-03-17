After Yesterday's Decline of 20.04%, Children'S Place Offers Investors Better Value

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.54 to a high of $29.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 20.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.50 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Children'S Place share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.84 and the current low of $22.54 and are currently at $22.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

