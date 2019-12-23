After Yesterday's Decline of 2.00%, Habit Restaura-A Offers Investors Better Value

Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.12 to a high of $10.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.42 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 4.1%. We continue to monitor HABT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Habit Restaura-A has traded in a range of $7.80 to $14.16 and is now at $10.30, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 2.37% higher over the past week, respectively.